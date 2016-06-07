WORLD
3 MIN READ
Has Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic nomination?
After winning the Democratic primary in Puerto Rico Hillary Clinton seems set to clinch her party's nomination for president, but does rival Bernie Sanders still have a chance?
Has Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic nomination?
Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on while participating in a discussion with community leaders on June 3, 2016 in Santa Ana, California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Following Hillary Clinton's victory over her rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary in Puerto Rico on Monday, media outlets such as TheAssociated Press, The New York Times and The Guardian were quick to suggest she had clinched the presidential nomination.

Does she have it in the bag? Well, it depends on how you count.

At first glance Clinton certainly appears to have a massive lead in party delegates. According to AP's count, she has the support of 2,383 delegates – enough to secure the nomination – while Sanders only has the support of 1,569 delegates.

However, those numbers don't tell the whole story. Of the 2,383 delegates who support Clinton, 571 are "superdelegates" or "unpledged delegates," who unlike "pledged delegates" are free to switch their support to another candidate before voting at the Democratic National Convention in late November. Maybe Sanders hopes some can be persuaded to change their minds if he does well in the upcoming primaries.

This is what happened in 2008, after dozens of superdelegates switched their support from Clinton to then senator Barack Obama when he gained momentum and won a majority of the pledged delegates.

Recommended

But even if superdelegates aren't counted, at this point Sanders still only has 1,526 delegates – 291 behind Clinton. There are only 714 pledged delegates still up for grabs in the remaining primaries, and they're allocated proportionally in line with the vote.

To catch up with Clinton, Sanders would have to achieve improbably big victories in both California and New Jersey – which due to their large populations have 475 and 126 delegates respectively. In the latest polls Sanders is neck and neck with Clinton in California and behind her in New Jersey.

Therefore it seems unlikely that Sanders could win the nomination by gaining more pledged delegates. His best hope would be for the majority of superdelegates to switch their support from Clinton for some reason – perhaps if something were to upset her campaign or they think Sanders would be the better bet to wın the presidency in November. Right now that looks like a long-shot.

So does Sanders still have a chance?

Probably not – but this has so far been a strange election season, and he's made a habit of defying the odds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake