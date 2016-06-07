Following Hillary Clinton's victory over her rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary in Puerto Rico on Monday, media outlets such as TheAssociated Press, The New York Times and The Guardian were quick to suggest she had clinched the presidential nomination.

Does she have it in the bag? Well, it depends on how you count.

At first glance Clinton certainly appears to have a massive lead in party delegates. According to AP's count, she has the support of 2,383 delegates – enough to secure the nomination – while Sanders only has the support of 1,569 delegates.

However, those numbers don't tell the whole story. Of the 2,383 delegates who support Clinton, 571 are "superdelegates" or "unpledged delegates," who unlike "pledged delegates" are free to switch their support to another candidate before voting at the Democratic National Convention in late November. Maybe Sanders hopes some can be persuaded to change their minds if he does well in the upcoming primaries.

This is what happened in 2008, after dozens of superdelegates switched their support from Clinton to then senator Barack Obama when he gained momentum and won a majority of the pledged delegates.