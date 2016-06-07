WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN drops Saudi Arabia-led coalition from blacklist
The Saudi-led coalition was responsible for 60 percent of child deaths and injuries in Yemen last year, killing 510 and wounding 667 others, with half the attacks on schools and hospitals.
UN drops Saudi Arabia-led coalition from blacklist
Girls demonstrate against the Saudi-led coalition outside the offices of the United Nations in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 11, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

On the complaint of Saudi Arabia, the United Nations has removed the Kingdom-led coalition, fighting in Yemen, from its blacklist. The coalition was marked on the list for children deaths and injuries during military offences.

The world body's report on children and armed conflict, released last Thursday, said the coalition was responsible for 60 percent of the child deaths and injuries in Yemen last year, killing 510 and wounding 667 others, with half the attacks being on schools and hospitals.

"Pending the conclusions of the joint review, the secretary-general removes the listing of the coalition in the report's annex," Ban's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

However, Saudi Arabia's version is different on this issue. The country's UN Ambassador, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, told media that "…this removal is final." The removal of the coalition from the blacklist was "irreversible and unconditional," he said, adding that "We were wrongly placed on the list."

Mouallimi also contested the authenticity of the UN report, saying that the figures in the UN report was "wildly exaggerated" and that "the most up-to-date equipment in precision targeting" was used. The ambassador said that Saudi Arabia had not been consulted prior to the publication of this year's report.

Recommended

The Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign in Yemen in March, last year, with the aim of preventing Houthi rebels and forces loyal to Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh from taking power.

Some 6,000 people, about half of them civilians, have been killed in Yemen since last March, according to the UN.

The Houthis, Yemen government forces and pro-government militia have been on the UN blacklist for at least five years and is considered "persistent perpetrators." Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is also on the blacklisted entities.

The UN had omitted Israel and Palestinian Hamas from the blacklist. The world body also criticised Israel over its 2014 military operations.

"After giving a similar pass to Israel last year, the UN Secretary-General's office has hit a new low by capitulating to Saudi Arabia's brazen pressure," said Philippe Bolopion, deputy director for global advocacy at Human Rights Watch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake