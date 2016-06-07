On the complaint of Saudi Arabia, the United Nations has removed the Kingdom-led coalition, fighting in Yemen, from its blacklist. The coalition was marked on the list for children deaths and injuries during military offences.

The world body's report on children and armed conflict, released last Thursday, said the coalition was responsible for 60 percent of the child deaths and injuries in Yemen last year, killing 510 and wounding 667 others, with half the attacks being on schools and hospitals.

"Pending the conclusions of the joint review, the secretary-general removes the listing of the coalition in the report's annex," Ban's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

However, Saudi Arabia's version is different on this issue. The country's UN Ambassador, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, told media that "…this removal is final." The removal of the coalition from the blacklist was "irreversible and unconditional," he said, adding that "We were wrongly placed on the list."

Mouallimi also contested the authenticity of the UN report, saying that the figures in the UN report was "wildly exaggerated" and that "the most up-to-date equipment in precision targeting" was used. The ambassador said that Saudi Arabia had not been consulted prior to the publication of this year's report.