Police have detained four suspects in connection with a deadly blast in Istanbul yesterday in which 11 people died and 36 others were injured.

The blast targeted a police bus near the metro and bus stations in Istanbul's Vezneciler District early on Tuesday morning.

The governor of Istanbul, Vasip Sahin, confirmed the deaths and injuries from the attack, which was carried out with an explosives-laden car timed to detonate when a police bus was passing by.

He said seven policemen and four civilians were killed in the blast.

Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The blast also damaged shops and vehicles. Gunshots were also reported after the blast.