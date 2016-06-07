TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Police detain four suspects after Istanbul blast
Twelve people died and 36 others were injured in the blast targeting a police bus near the metro and bus stations in Istanbul's Vezneciler District early on Tuesday morning.
Police detain four suspects after Istanbul blast
Ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in Fatih, Istanbul's Vezneciler District, Turkey on June 07, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Police have detained four suspects in connection with a deadly blast in Istanbul yesterday in which 11 people died and 36 others were injured.

The blast targeted a police bus near the metro and bus stations in Istanbul's Vezneciler District early on Tuesday morning.

The governor of Istanbul, Vasip Sahin, confirmed the deaths and injuries from the attack, which was carried out with an explosives-laden car timed to detonate when a police bus was passing by.

He said seven policemen and four civilians were killed in the blast.

Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The blast also damaged shops and vehicles. Gunshots were also reported after the blast.

Recommended

Police cordoned off the area and evacuated premises near the scene of the blast, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Interior Minister Efkan Ala held a meeting minutes after the explosion to take stock of the security situation.

'Fight against terrorists will continue'

Hours after the deadly attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the victims of yesterday's blast in a hospital in Istanbul, later telling media that the fight against terrorism would continue.

Strongly condemning the attack, President Erdogan sent condolences to the families of the victims as well as the nation.

"This cannot be forgiven … they are going to pay for this," he said.

Erdogan said terrorists do not distinguish between the police, soldiers and civilians, meaning that it's impossible to know where terror will strike and "we should be ready for such attacks."

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan