Haiti annuls vote results, sets new election date
Haiti's electoral commission decides to scrap its first round of elections after fraud allegations.
Interim President Jocelerme Privert smiles during the submission act of the report of a commission set up to re-examine the first round election results at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Haiti's electoral council has annulled the disputed presidential vote and set new election dates. The first round of the presidential election will be held on Oct. 9 with the second leg to take place on January 8.

The Council accepted the bid to scrap its first-round election results after evidence emerged of election fraud. Postponements and investigations led to this decision being taken.

Last October, the Caribbean nation smoothly held its first-round of presidential votes. But the second-round was delayed many times amid fraud allegations. A commission was also found in order to investigate the first round.

Jocelerme Privert had been appointed as interim president to drive the country into the election process.

According to the multi-party agreement, Privert was supposed to give power to an elected president by June 14.

Following the council's decision, Privert said he would stay in power until a new president is chosen, as long as parliament does not remove him.

At the presidential palace, Privert said: "The agreement stands even beyond the 120 days. We have dates and deadlines that changed for reasons beyond our control, but the fundamental mission is to organize the election as soon as possible."

He added: "I am ready to comply with any decision made by parliament in that regard. But if they are not able to make any decision, I cannot abandon my responsibilities."

