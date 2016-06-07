Haiti's electoral council has annulled the disputed presidential vote and set new election dates. The first round of the presidential election will be held on Oct. 9 with the second leg to take place on January 8.

The Council accepted the bid to scrap its first-round election results after evidence emerged of election fraud. Postponements and investigations led to this decision being taken.

Last October, the Caribbean nation smoothly held its first-round of presidential votes. But the second-round was delayed many times amid fraud allegations. A commission was also found in order to investigate the first round.

Jocelerme Privert had been appointed as interim president to drive the country into the election process.

According to the multi-party agreement, Privert was supposed to give power to an elected president by June 14.