Australians are trying to recover after severe storms hit the country's east coast during the weekend, leaving at least three people dead while causing serious damage to homes.

Wild winds, waves and flooding are part of the so-called east coast low weather phenomenon.

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland were the first to be hit by the storm which made landfall on Friday, it also triggered floods in some Brisbane suburbs.

Waves up to five metres forced people to flee their homes while 26,000 homes were left without power.

The police have received more than 9,250 emergency calls and carried out 280 flood rescues.

According to local media, climate change is not the cause of the extreme weather conditions as such events typically occur at this time of the year.

Collaroy Beach, where houses are at risk of collapsing, narrowed up to 50 metres. Homes right by the coast lost backyards while one lost a swimming pool after 13 metre-high waves hit the beach.

Tasmania, currently at high risk of major flooding that could come on Tuesday night, has issued warnings for five rivers that could pose a danger.

"I have been around for the best part of 30 years, and we've had some major flooding on occasion, but generally only in one or two rivers at a time," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Simon McCulloch said on Monday.

Tasmania's Police Minister, Rene Hidding warned people on how to be extra cautious during such weather conditions.