TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terror attack hits police station in southeast Turkey
A police station in the southeastern Turkish province of Mardin has been hit by a car bomb explosion, killing at least three people.
Terror attack hits police station in southeast Turkey
Terror attack hits police station in southeast Turkey / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2016

At least three people have been killed after the police headquarters in the Midyat district of Turkey's southeastern Mardin province was targeted in a terror attack.

The building was badly damaged after a car bomb exploded near its entrance at approximately 08:20 a.m. GMT.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that three people including one police officer and two civilians have died, while around 30 were wounded in the attack. Ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to the injured.

Recommended

Speaking after the funeral service for police officers killed in another terror attack in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Turkish PM blamed the PKK terrorist group for the attack in Mardin. The PKK regularly carries out car bomb attacks on police and security forces.

Eleven people were killed on Tuesday after a car bomb targeted a bus full of police officers in Istanbul's Vezneciler district.

No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, which was the fourth in Istanbul in the past 12 months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan