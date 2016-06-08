At least three people have been killed after the police headquarters in the Midyat district of Turkey's southeastern Mardin province was targeted in a terror attack.

The building was badly damaged after a car bomb exploded near its entrance at approximately 08:20 a.m. GMT.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that three people including one police officer and two civilians have died, while around 30 were wounded in the attack. Ambulances rushed to the scene to attend to the injured.