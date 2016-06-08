Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is leading Peru's presidential elections.

The ex-Wall Street Banker is ahead of his biggest rival Keiko Fujimori.

With more than 98.7 percent of ballots counted, the Oxford-trained economist gained 50.17 percent of the votes while Fujimori has 49.83 percent.

Votes from Peruvians living outside the country are yet to arrive, but it is thought that Kuczynski will most likely have the upper hand.

Peru has one of the best performing economies in Latin America.

But economic growth slowed down under leftist President Ollanta Humala's administration.

It decreased from 6.5 percent when Humala took power in 2011 to 3.3 percent last year.

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former prime minister, investor and World Bank economist, portrays himself as an honest and experienced leader.