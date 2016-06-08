Indo-US bilateral relations have never been so friendly as in the last two years, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the United States in September 2014.

But will this continue once US President Barack Obama leaves the White House in January 2017?

President Obama has referred to Modi as "my friend, my partner" on many occasions, with Modi calling Obama "my friend" in return when the US president went on an official visit to India last year.

The White House played a significant role in lifting a ban on Modi's entry to the US after he became Indian prime minister. The ban was imposed following mass killings of Muslim in the Indian state of Gujarat while he was chief minister in 2002.

Modi's current stay in the US is his seventh state level interaction with Obama.

In their latest meeting both leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues, agreeing on the ratification of the climate accord reached in Paris last year.

In a joint statement the US said it now recognises India as a major defence partner and would work on technology sharing "to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners."