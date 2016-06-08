Hillary Clinton declared herself the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday.

If confirmed at the Democratic National Convention in late July, this would make her the first woman in the US's 240-year history to lead a major party in the race to the White House.

The former first lady, US senator and secretary of state celebrated at a raucous event with supporters in Brooklyn, New York.

She placed her achievement in the context of the long history of the women's rights movement.

"Thanks to you, we have reached a milestone. We all owe so much to who came before."

Clinton declared her campaign had broken "one of the highest, hardest glass ceilings."

On Twitter, she said:

It was a historic day for another reason.

Exactly eight years ago on the same day, Clinton had conceded the race for Democratic nomination to then senator Barrack Obama.

Clinton, 68, spoke shortly after beating Sanders in New Jersey's nominating contest, expanding her lead in the delegates needed to clinch the nomination and setting up a five-month general election campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the November 8 election.

New Jersey was one of six states holding contests on Tuesday, including California, the big prize where Clinton was still at risk of an embarrassing loss to Sanders as she heads into the campaign against Trump.

Polls in California closed at night, and news networks said the race was too close to call.