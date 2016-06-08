The government of China has imposed a ban on fasting for teachers, students and civil servants in the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang.

Xinjiang is located in northwest China where Uyghur Muslims constitute 58 percent of the population. The region is referred to by Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking minority, as East Turkestan.

An announcement on a local Chinese government website stated "party members, cadres, civil servants, students, and minors must not fast for Ramadan and must not take part in religious activities." The statement continued, "food and drink businesses must not close."

The ban on religious activities means these groups are prohibited from entering mosques as well.

Chinese authorities have also mandated the residents of Ili Prefecture, which is part of Xinjiang, to provide fingerprints, DNA samples, voiceprints and a "three-dimensional image" in order to apply for passports.

Dilxat Raxit, a spokesman for the World Uyghur Congress, has condemned the ban. Raxit told the Khaleej Times, "China thinks that the Islamic faith of Uyghurs threatens the rule of Beijing leadership."

The Muslim Uyghur population in Xinjiang, which is 10 million strong, has been subject to years of religious and cultural oppression by the Chinese government. This systematic crackdown on religious freedoms has led to clashes between the Uyghurs and the Chinese government.