WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian strikes kill 10 in Aleppo
Forces used cluster bombs in Syria, killing and wounding many civilians.
Russian strikes kill 10 in Aleppo
Russian strikes in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2016

Russian air strikes in Aleppo, Syria killed ten civilians on Tuesday. Two of the victims were minors.

Russian warplanes struck Maaret-al-Numan, a city south of Idlib, with cluster munitions, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

Recommended

The UN deputy spokesman in February, 2016 condemned Russian strikes in Syria, saying the attacks were "blatant violations of international laws" that "are further degrading an already devastated health care system and preventing access to education in Syria."

More than 550 civilians have been killed in the last two months in Syria because of the attacks carried out by forces of the Syrian regime, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake