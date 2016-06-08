Compared to the Middle East, where violence has been on a steady rise, the world is becoming relatively more peaceful.

Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) released the Global Peace Index for 2016 on Wednesday which revealed that the world became a more peaceful place despite increasing violence in the Middle East.

The index, based on 23 peace indicators, concluded 79 out of 163 countries listed were more restive due to terrorism and political instability. However, the level of peace improved in 81 countries.

The peace indicators cover the level of safety in society, the extent of involvement in conflict and the degree of militarisation.

The least peaceful countries appeared to be Syria, followed by South Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia.

The index showed most attacks categorised as "terrorist" were concentrated in Syria, Iraq, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Around 60 million people were also displaced due to ongoing conflicts across the world.

Worldwide violence in 2015 resulted in a loss of $13.6 trillion, which equals to 13.3 percent of the world's GDP.