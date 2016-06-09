Entry permits for 83,000 Palestinians have been suspended during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a deadly attack in Tel Aviv, Israel announced on Thursday.

Palestinians will be barred from visiting family members and attending Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem and also from travelling abroad after Wednesday's attack, which killed four people at a popular market near Israel's military headquarters in the centre of Tel Aviv.

The two attackers were identified by police as Palestinians from the village of Hebron, who were "posing as customers" before the shooting incident, according to Reuters.

One of the attackers was arrested while the other was admitted to a hospital after being wounded by gunfire.

In response to the incident, Israel placed restrictions on movement of Palestinians.

"All permits for Ramadan, especially permits for family visits from Judea and Samaria [West Bank] to Israel, are frozen," said a statement from Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the unit of the Ministry of Defence which manages civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank.

According to COGAT, 83,000 Palestinians will be affected by the measure, and permits to allow up to 500 people from Gaza to attend Friday prayers at the Israeli-controlled Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan will also be frozen.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the site of the attack after returning from a trip to Moscow, has termed Wednesday's incident "cold-blooded terrorist murder" and vowed to implement a range of preventive measures in response.