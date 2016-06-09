Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "the need of the hour was to deepen security cooperation" with the United States as he addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday.

He said India and the US should work more closely to defeat terrorism, head off regional instability and keep China's expansionist plans in check.

"The fight against terrorism has to be fought at many levels. And the traditional tools of military, intelligence or diplomacy alone would not be able to win this fight," Modi told a rare joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Modi, referring to a terror attack allegedly carried out by a Pakistan-based militant group in 2008 that killed 166 in the city of Mumbai, said, "We have both lost civilians and soldiers in combating [terror]. The need of the hour is for us to deepen our security cooperation."

He added, "In the territory stretching from west of India's border to Africa, it may go by different names, from Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT] to the Taliban to ISIS [DAESH]. But it's philosophy is common: of hate, murder and violence."

The Indian leader, skirting a direct reference to China's bold moves in the South China Sea, said a stronger partnership between his country and the US "can anchor peace, prosperity and stability from Asia to Africa and from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific."

Modi added, "It can also help ensure the security of the sea lanes and commerce and freedom of navigation on seas."

Though the US focused on its relationship with Pakistan during the Cold War and then after 9/11, its relationship with India is reflective of growing concerns in both countries over China's rise and its forays into the Asia-Pacific region. Today India and US conduct more drills with each other than any other nation and the Obama government sees a stronger India as a counterbalance to China.

India and US, along with Japan, will hold a naval drill starting Friday for over eight days.

The exercise will be conducted with a fleet of destroyers in the Western Pacific near an island in Japan of which a part belongs to China.