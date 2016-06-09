A Pakistani girl was burned alive by family members on Wednesday after she eloped with her boyfriend without her family's approval.

Perveen Bibi deceived her daughter, Zeenat Bibi, 17, by telling her she would arrange a proper wedding ceremony for the couple, if she returned home.

Upon her return, police say the mother tied her daughter to a cot and drenched her with kerosene before setting her a blaze.

Senior police officer, Haidar Ashraf told AFP that "Perveen Bibi killed her daughter Zeenat Bibi by burning her alive around 9:00 am on Wednesday."

Following the crime, the mother did not attempt to hide her action, hitting the streets, screaming she killed her daughter, who shamed the family.

The mother's sister, Naseem, said: "My sister declared a long time ago she would not allow her daughter to marry a Pashtun."

She added, quoting her sister, "People! I have killed my daughter for misbehaving and giving our family a bad name."

The main reason for the family's disapproval over the marriage was Zeenat's husband, Hassan Khan, being an ethnic Pashtun whereas Zeenat was Punjabi.

Nighat Bibi, a neighbour, said although neighbours rushed to help Zeenat, the family prevented them from entering the house.

"Honour killings" are common in the South Asian country. In 2015 approximately 1,100 women were killed by family members over "shaming the family name."

Last week, a schoolteacher was set on fire when she refused to marry a man twice her age.