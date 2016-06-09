WORLD
Twin car bombings kill 27 in Baghdad
Twin car bombings hit Baghdad as Iraqi forces advance into the DAESH stronghold of Fallujah.
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2016

At least 27 people were killed and 70 others were injured on Thursday in twin car bombings claimed by the DAESH terrorist group.

One of the car bombs targeted a shopping street in a majority Shiite neighbourhood in the eastern district of Baghdad al Jadeeda, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 50 others.

The other exploded at a main army checkpoint in the town of Taji just north of the capital, killing seven civilians and five Iraqi troops.

At least 28 others were wounded.

According to the Associated Press, DAESH claimed responsibility for the bombings in two online statements posted on a website commonly used by the group.

The attacks came as Iraqi forces advanced into the DAESH stronghold of Fallujah, which is 69 km west of Baghdad, suggesting that they may have been an attempt to distract the Iraqi authorities at a critical time.

DAESH bombings in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities have become a common occurrence, with the group mainly targeting security forces, Shiite militias and majority-Shiite areas.

The group was responsible for four bombings in Baghdad on May 11, which killed at least 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
