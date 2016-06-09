At least 27 people were killed and 70 others were injured on Thursday in twin car bombings claimed by the DAESH terrorist group.

One of the car bombs targeted a shopping street in a majority Shiite neighbourhood in the eastern district of Baghdad al Jadeeda, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 50 others.

The other exploded at a main army checkpoint in the town of Taji just north of the capital, killing seven civilians and five Iraqi troops.

At least 28 others were wounded.

According to the Associated Press, DAESH claimed responsibility for the bombings in two online statements posted on a website commonly used by the group.