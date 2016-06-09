The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said air strikes by the Syrian regime on three hospitals in the opposition-held area of Aleppo killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others.

One of the last six functioning medical facilities in Aleppo, the Al Bayan Hospital, was closed following the strikes on Wednesday.

The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) denounced the strikes, which were carried out in the space of three hours.

It said another attack on the UNICEF-supported Al Hakim Hospital, which contains one of the last few remaining paediatric services in Syria, was not the first on the hospital.

"Hundreds of medical facilities that provide critical life-saving health care for thousands have been damaged or destroyed. In the past two weeks alone, six health facilities were attacked across the country," UNICEF's regional director Dr. Peter Salama said in a statement.

"Everyone must question their humanity when babies have to be taken out of incubators because of attacks on hospitals."

Wednesday's attacks are the latest in a series of strikes on medical facilities across Syria.

Last week, the National Hospital in Syria's Idlib Province was destroyed in an air strike.

Another hospital, which is supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross in Aleppo, was also attacked just weeks ago.

The attack killed one of the last paediatricians working in Aleppo, Dr. Wasim Muaz.