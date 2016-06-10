France beat Romania 2-1 in the opening match of UEFA's Euro Cup at the Stade de France on Friday.

Midfielder Dimitri Payet scored the winning goal from a 20-metre distance:

Walking off the pitch in tears after being substituted, it was hard to believe that man-of-the-match Payet almost did not make the squad.

The mercurial midfielder, who created the first goal before firing the clincher in the 89th minute in the hosts' 2-1 Group A victory over a stubborn Romania, was until recently a peripheral player in the mind of France coach Didier Deschamps.

"To be here tonight and score is the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifices," the 29-year-old Payet said of his long road back from the international wilderness.

"To be honest, compared to some players, I honestly didn't think I would be here today at the start of the season," added the West Ham United player. "There was some pressure arriving at the stadium, but I came to enjoy myself."

He stepped out of the shadow of Paul Pogba and stole the show, creating a slew of chances for his side before eventually serving up the sublime cross that allowed Olivier Giroud to break the deadlock.

A Bogdan Stancu penalty put Romania level and they looked like they left with a share of the spoils before Payet struck his stunning late winner, beautifully curling a left-foot shot into the top corner of the net to delight the home fans.

Deschamps then replaced Payet, who left the field in tears of joy having fully justified his selection and shown the sold-out crowd why he was worthy of a place in the team.

"There was a lot of stress, a lot of pressure. If someone had told me that it would have gone like that I don't think I would have believed it," he said.

"I think all that emotion came out with the goal."