Hillary Clinton is finally experiencing what she missed out on in 2008, when she conceded to then Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama – coming full circle after eight years.

Her 2016 campaign has been dogged by criticism from the Republican camp, an ongoing investigation into her emails and public gaffes by her husband.

But Thursday changed all that as the endorsements for Clinton piled in, first from the president of the United States (POTUS) and then Senator Elizabeth Warren.

After a meeting with Obama – also on Thursday – the ever persistent candidate for the Democratic nomination Senator Bernie Sanders pledged to work "as hard as [he] can to make sure Donald Trump does not become the president of the United States." Even if that means working with Clinton, he said.

Sanders plans to meet Clinton to see how the two can work together.

'It is time to fight again'

Before endorsing Clinton, at an American Constitution Society (ACS) event in Washington, Senator Warren pulled no punches in criticising Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over his questioning a federal judge's impartiality in the Trump University case.

In a televised speech, Warren said, "Because the judge happens to be Mexican, [Trump] doubles down and says ‘I'm building a wall, it's an inherent conflict of interest' [...] Trump is picking on someone who is ethically bound not to defend himself, exactly what is expected from a thin-skinned bully."

She added, "A loud, nasty, thin-skinned fraud who served no one but himself. […] And that is one of the many reasons why he will not be president of the United States. It is time to fight again."

Vice President Joe Biden, at the ACS event, also came out swinging at Trump, though Biden is known for his easy relationship with Republicans.

"Folks I have not been out responding to in my capacity as VP to anything Mr Trump has said but it's my view if a presumptive candidate attacks a sitting judge, [he] cannot be trusted to respect the judiciary when elected," said Biden.

'I'm with her'

In a video released by Obama and the Clinton campaign, the POTUS said, "I don't think there's ever been anyone this qualified" to take the office of president.

"Tens of millions of Americans made their voices heard. Today I just want to add mine. I'm with her."

Their first joint campaign event will be in Wisconsin on June 15.