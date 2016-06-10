Terror threats, nationwide strikes and extreme weather... that's what hosts France have had to deal with in the build up to the Euro 2016, but the tournament is finally kicking off on Friday at the Stade de France in Paris.

France will be in action against Romania, and the hosts in particular will be hoping for a five-star performance by Hugo Lloris' men to banish the blues surrounding the tournament, which will be contested by 24 teams over 30 days.

Here's a quick guide to the tournament.

Security, strikes and sanitation

More than 90,000 police and security personel will be on hand to ensure the tournament passes without incident just seven months after terror attacks killed 130 people in Paris.

"To be totally honest, I'm worried," a senior counter-terrorism official was quoted as saying by AFP days ahead of the tournament.

But French President Francois Hollande has vowed to host a successful tournament, adding that if strong "measures have to be taken, they will be taken."

For Hollande, a bigger concern is a nationwide labour strike which seems to be snow-balling into a bit of a disaster.

Transport to some of the main venues hosting matches during the tournament remains suspended with uncleared garbage providing a constant reminder that there has been no compromise between the government and the CGT trade union.

On Friday, France's Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said the government would use "every available tool to get fans to the matches. The state-run railway SNCF, according to Vidalies, was laying on special trains to get fans to the opening match from central Paris.

The city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said the garbage piling up in the capital would be cleared in a cleanup measure, with or without the rubbish truck drivers.

24 teams, 30 days, 10 venues

After 272 hard-fought qualifying matches, 24 teams are set to do battle in the biggest European Championship in history.

Only 16 teams have participated in the tournament since England hosted it in 1996, but 2016 will see 24 teams vie for the crown.

The teams have been divided into six groups, with the top two qualifying for the last 16. They will be joined by four third-placed finishers.

The knockout format will follow the last 16 with the final being played at the Stade de Paris on July 10.

Favourites?

Spain and Germany have won the title three times each and as is the case ahead of every major football tournament, the two teams will be carrying a reputation.

With the Netherlands not having qualified for the first time since 1984, Spain and Germany will be feeling a bit more comfortable.

Hosts France did not have to qualify for the tournament, and may be guilty of not having enough miles on them ahead of the tournament. But with a nation's hopes pinned on them, the players may rise above and galvanise their beleaguered countrymen.

England played 10 qualifying matches and did not lose once. A squad full of young stars such as Harry Kane, Delle Alli, Raheem Sterling, Adam Rashford, combined with Jamie Vardy's magic touch, could end the team's 50-year barren run.

Debutants Wales, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Albania and the nation ever to qualify, Iceland, will be hoping to spring a few more surprises, but a shot at the title could be a bit of a stretch. Or could it?

The stars

Cristiano Ronaldo

"Cristiano can't win alone. No one can win matches on their own," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

Santos' comments were a reflection of how much Portugal are relying on their star man.