Unable to come up with a vaccine to counter the Zika virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now asked people in roughly 60 countries to consider postponing their plans of having a baby.

The widely trusted health body did not say for how long pregnancies should be delayed, but the fact that experts have so far stuggled to find ways to effectively battle the Zika virus means they may have to wait a while.

The advice also comes after similar advisories issued by at least five countries, most of them from South America, the region worst affected by the mosquito-borne disease.

Although Zika is primarily spread by mosquitoes, it can also be spread through sexual intercourse.

In women who are pregnant Zika exposes the fetus to the risk of microcephaly, a condition in which babies are born with small heads and underdeveloped brains.

Concerns over a rise in babies being born with microcephaly led the WHO to declare Zika a global health emergency earlier this year.

Images of teary-eyed mothers holding their babies, who may not be able to lead normal lives, have caused concern around the world.

Globally, around 2 billion people live in areas where Zika may spread, according to a study conducted by multiple universities from around the world and published in the eLife Sciences Journal.

Over 5.4 million births occurred in 2015 in such areas.

The study says, "This recent rapid spread has led to concern that the virus is following a similar pattern of global expansion to that of dengue and chikungunya."

But on social media many read the WHO's guidelines as an infringement of their rights, especially since they were seen as being specifically directed at women.