The Euro Cup 2016 began on Friday. British and Russian soccer supporters turned violent before the game started.

French police intervened to end the violence between the two groups.

The supporters of both sides squared up and hurled taunts at one another in Marseille on Friday.

TV footage showed one bare-chested supporter in the back of a police van and another handcuffed English supporter being frogmarched by two officers along the edge of Marseille's old harbour.

"Officers separated groups of English and Russian supporters," one police source said.

At least two arrests had been made. "They fired tear gas to disperse some drunk Englishmen."

In the 1998 World Cup, England fans were involved in serious disorder over several days in Marseille before and after a match against Tunisia.