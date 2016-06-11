Surgical masks have become an increasingly common sight on the streets of some of the world's biggest cities.

With their steely eyes peering over light blue masks, people in China, India and Korea have become the 'face' of a 'terrifying' global threat, which if not addressed urgently could lead to 6 to 9 million premature deaths a year by 2060.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), air pollution around the world has reached dangerous new levels and the global GDP could take a massive hit as a consequence.

An economic cost of around $2.6 trillion annually would come as a result of healthcare bills, lost work days, and a reduction in crop yields, according to the OECD.

OECD environmental director Simon Upton said, "The number of lives cut short by air pollution is already terrible and the potential rise in the next few decades is terrifying.

"If this is not motivation enough to act, this report shows there will also be a heavy economic cost to not taking action."

Outdoor air pollution caused more than 3 million premature deaths in 2010, but the annual number could triple by 2060.