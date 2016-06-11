Libyan forces say that they have recaptured the port city of Sirte from DAESH. The terrorists have fled to the deserts but many members of the group are said to be stuck in the city.

The forces loyal to the UN-backed unity government, (GNA), pounded DAESH positions around the Ouagadougou conference centre, a sprawling complex that is used by the group as a command centre. The fall of Sirte would be a major defeat for DAESH terror group as it has also lost ground in Syria and Iraq.

Warplanes, tanks, rocket launchers and artillery have been used during the operation in which a residential area in the east of Sirte was also retaken.

General Muhammad al Ghursi, a spokesperson for the GNA forces, said senior leaders of DAESH had fled into the desert to the south, but many terrorists are surrounded inside the city.

Sirte, the hometown of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was the main DAESH base in the North African country.

According to media reports, there were about 6,000 DAESH terrorists in the city two months ago.