WORLD
2 MIN READ
App allows users to type in indigenous languages
A mobile app dubbed FirstVoices Keyboards allows users to type in 100 different indigenous languages
App allows users to type in indigenous languages
App allows users to type in indigenous languages / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2016

A mobile application that allows users to type in indigenous languages was recently launched by the First Peoples' Cultural Council in British Columbia, Canada.

The application, which is called FirstVoices Keyboard, is a project that aims to revitalise endangered languages by integrating them into technology and promoting their use on social media.

Characters unique to these languages are absent on regular mobile software, preventing people from using such languages in emails, text messages and social media.

However, this app aims to make these languages more accessible by introducing more than 100 indigenous language keyboards, including every Aboriginal (First Nations) language of Canada and New Zealand. Some indigenous languages in Australia and the US are also included.

The project invited people to tweet in their languages by using the new app.

Recommended

A 2013 report by the Linguistic Society of America suggests out of 6,703 languages spoken in the world in 1996, roughly 5,000 languages remain, many of which are at risk of disappearing within half a century.

Living Tongues Institute for Endangered Languages says every two weeks, the last fluent speaker of a language dies, along with "hundreds of generations of traditional knowledge encoded in these ancestral tongues."

FirstVoices app is not the first initiative to preserve endangered languages.

In 2012, Google launched a database website that catalogued almost 3,500 languages. The Endangered Languages Project provides up to date information on these languages and allows users to actively participate by submitting text, audio and video files.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake