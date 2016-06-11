A mobile application that allows users to type in indigenous languages was recently launched by the First Peoples' Cultural Council in British Columbia, Canada.

The application, which is called FirstVoices Keyboard, is a project that aims to revitalise endangered languages by integrating them into technology and promoting their use on social media.

Characters unique to these languages are absent on regular mobile software, preventing people from using such languages in emails, text messages and social media.

However, this app aims to make these languages more accessible by introducing more than 100 indigenous language keyboards, including every Aboriginal (First Nations) language of Canada and New Zealand. Some indigenous languages in Australia and the US are also included.

The project invited people to tweet in their languages by using the new app.