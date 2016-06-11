Scientists have discovered a life threatening drug resistant super bacteria off a beach in Rio de Janeiro, while five other beaches tested positive for microbes.

This is where some Olympic swimming events will take place and where rowing and canoe athletes will compete for medals come August 5.

Data from two unpublished academic studies heightens concern that Rio's sewage-infested waterways are hazardous and can cause hard-to-treat urinary, gastrointestinal, pulmonary and bloodstream infections, along with meningitis, and show that the bacteria found could contribute to death in up to half the patients infected.

The microbes are normally found only in hospitals.

According to a study published in late 2014, the existence of the super bacteria - classified by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an urgent public health hazard - has only been found at one beach so far.

But five other beaches tested positive for microbes of the super bacteria.

The affected beach where the super bacteria itself was found is Guanabara Bay, where Olympic sailing and wind-surfing events will be held.

Copacabana, where open-water and triathlon swimming wll take place, tested positive for microbes.

The other four beaches where microbes were found were Ipanema, Leblon, Botafogo and Flamengo.

The second new study, by the Brazilian federal government's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation lab, which will be published next month by the American Society for Microbiology, found the genes of super bacteria in the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in the heart of Rio and in a river that empties into Guanabara Bay.

Waste from countless hospitals, in addition to hundreds of thousands of households, pours into storm drains, rivers and streams crisscrossing Rio, allowing the super bacteria to spread.

Renata Picao, a professor at Rio's Federal University and lead researcher of the first study, said the contamination of Rio's famous beaches was the result of a lack of basic sanitation in the metropolitan area of 12 million people.

"These bacteria should not be present in these waters. They should not be present in the sea."

Cleaning the city's waterways was meant to be one of the Games' greatest legacies and a high-profile promise in the official 2009 bid document Rio used to win the right to host South America's first Olympics.

That goal has instead transformed into an embarrassing failure, with athletes lamenting the stench of sewage and complaining about debris that bang into and cling on boats in Guanabara Bay, potential hazards for a fair competition.

Situation Getting Worse

Picao's study, which has undergone internal reviews at Rio's federal university, analysed water samples taken between September 2013 and September 2014.

Using 10 samples taken at five beach locations, the study found super bacteria were most present at Botafogo beach, where all samples were positive.

Flamengo beach, where spectators will gather to watch Olympic sailors vie for medals, had the super bacteria in 90 percent of samples. Ten percent of Copacabana's samples had the microbes.