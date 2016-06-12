At least 20 people, including 13 civilians, were killed and over 30 people were wounded in suicide and car bomb attacks targeting Sayeda Zeinab shrine in the suburbs of Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an independent group which documents human rights in the country.

SANA news agency said at least two suicide bombers, one in a car, blew themselves near the entrance of Sayeda Zeinab shrine, a site of great significance especially to Shia Muslims. The official agency placed the death toll at 12.

Terrorist organisation DAESH claimed responsibility via its news armAmaq.

A repeat target

The last attack on Sayeda Zeinab shrine on April 25 killed at least seven and wounded dozens.

A string of bombings near the shrine in February left 134 people dead, most of them civilians, according to the Observatory.

And in January, another attack claimed by the outlawed group killed 70 people.

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah cited the threat to Sayeda Zeinab as a principal reason for its intervention in Syria's civil war on the side of Bashar al Assad.

The shrine is said to contain the grave of Zeinab, a venerated granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammed, and is renowned for its glistening golden, onion-shaped dome.

Daraya bombed after receiving food aid after four years

The Syrian regime has been accused of dropping barrel bombs on the rebel-held town of Daraya on Friday, hours after it received its first shipment of food aid since 2012.

United Nation announced on Thursday it had been granted permission by Syria to send convoys with humanitarian aid to all of the country's 19 besieged areas, including Daraya, by the end of June.

The convoy started delivering rice, lentils, sugar, oil and wheat flour to civilians late Thursday. Trucks have supplied a month's supply for 2,400 people. An estimated 8,000 people live in the town, which is just a 15-minutes drive southwest of Damascus.