World leaders, celebrities, community leaders and social media users have reacted to the Orlando mass shooting that left at least 49 people dead and 53 injured at an LGTB nightclub, Pulse, early on Sunday morning.

The attacker was identified as US citizen Omar Mateen, who was twice investigated and twice cleared by the FBI over suspected ties with terrorist organisations.

Reactions pour in

Speaking at the White House, US President Barack Obama said he "grieved the brutal murder, a horrific massacre, of dozens of innocent people."

"This is an especially heartbreaking day for all our friends, our fellow Americans, who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender," he said.

The Vatican's press office released a statement condemning the terror attack.

"We all hope that ways may be found, as soon as possible, to effectively identify and contrast the causes of such terrible and absurd violence which so deeply upsets the desire for peace of the American people and of the whole of humanity," the statement from the centre of the Roman Catholic Church said.

Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II also condemned the carnage.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton posted a statement on her personal Facebook account condemning the hate attack.

Bernie Sanders, who is still battling with Clinton for the Democratic nomination, also condemned the attack. Sanders took aim at the US's gun control laws.

"I've got to tell you over 25 years ago, I believed that in this country we should not be selling automatic weapons which are designed to kill people," the Vermont senator said.

"We have got to do everything we can [...] to make sure guns do not fall into the hands of people who should not have them: criminals, or people who are mentally ill. So that struggle continues."

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump tweeted on his personal Twitter account that he was praying for all the victims and their families.