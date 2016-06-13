The opening round of Euro 2016's Group C matches ended with victories for both Germany and Poland on Sunday.

Germany's stand-in centre back Shkodran Mustafi headed in his first goal and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in stoppage time as the world champions survived several scares to beat Ukraine 2-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Mustafi, who started in the absence of regular centre-back Mats Hummels, rifled home a header 19 minutes into the game to give Germany the lead, which was not extended until Schweinsteiger, a 90th-minute substitute, scored from close range.

Schweinsteiger's goal which secured Germany's victory was also his first international goal since 2011.

Germany dominated possession, but also relied on three top saves from keeper Manuel Neuer and a goal-line clearance by Jerome Boateng to come out on top.

The result extended Germany's unbeaten run against Ukraine to six matches and maintained their record of never having lost their opening match in a European Championship.

Germany will play joint group leader Poland at the Stade de France on Thursday as Ukraine takes on Northern Ireland in Lyon.

Regarding the German victory, Ukraine coach Mykhailo Fomenko said Ukraine "just couldn't manage it."

"Germany is a machine, full of ideal players."