"So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" judge Paula Abdul got vomited on by a 12-year-old contestant on the TV talent show after hugging the nervous dancer a little too tight:

Tahani Anderson impressed the crowd and judges with her dance moves to Beyoncé's "Countdown" and was instantly voted into the show's next round by judges Jason Derulo, Nigel Lythgoe and Abdul.

The young dancer didn't just thank her judges on stage, she ran over to them for hugs.

At first, everything seemed fine when she gave Lythgoe a hug, but things took an unexpected turn when it was Abdul's turn.