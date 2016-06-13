WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 2,500 refugees rescued by Italy over the weekend
Volunteers and aid groups assisted in 20 separate rescue operations organised by the Italian navy and coastguard.
Over 2,500 refugees rescued by Italy over the weekend
Refugees disembark from an Italian Navy vessel at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy on June 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2016

The Italian coastguard says over 2,500 refugees were rescued on the Sicilian coast on the weekend.

Volunteers and aid groups also assisted in 20 separate rescue operations organised by the Italian navy and coastguard.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it recovered one dead body from a refugee boat.

Refugees escaping war torn countries continuously try accessing Europe by boats.

According to authorities,1,348 refugees were rescued on Saturday and 1,230 on Sunday.

The UN Refugee Agency says almost 50,000 refugees have already been rescued this year by Italian coastguards.

With the return of good weather, more rescue operations will be carried out in the MediterraneanSea.

Recommended

Plan to stop the refugee influx and deaths

Most European Union (EU) member states closed their borders and erected razor wire fences to stop the flow of refugees.

Refugees have been stranded on borders waiting for permission from EU governments to pass through or get asylum.

To resolve the crisis, Turkey and the EU signed the "one in, one out" agreement last March.

The deal aims to prevent the loss of lives in the Aegean Sea and break the refugee smuggling networks by replacing illegal immigrations with approved ones.

The agreement only covers the refugees arriving in Greece from Turkey via the Aegean Sea.

Refugees attempting the dangerous journey on the Mediterranean to reach Europe are not a part of the agreement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake