The Italian coastguard says over 2,500 refugees were rescued on the Sicilian coast on the weekend.

Volunteers and aid groups also assisted in 20 separate rescue operations organised by the Italian navy and coastguard.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it recovered one dead body from a refugee boat.

Refugees escaping war torn countries continuously try accessing Europe by boats.

According to authorities,1,348 refugees were rescued on Saturday and 1,230 on Sunday.

The UN Refugee Agency says almost 50,000 refugees have already been rescued this year by Italian coastguards.

With the return of good weather, more rescue operations will be carried out in the MediterraneanSea.