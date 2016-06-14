Thousands of protesters opposing the French government's planned labour reforms clashed with riot police who used teargas and water cannons to break up the rally through the streets of Paris on Tuesday.

Today's protest is the latest in a series of similar demonstrations staged since early March against France's plan to change the country's labour laws that would make hiring and firing easier.

Masked youths smashed windows and hurled stones at riot police who fired dozens of volleys of teargas and used water cannon to disperse highly charged groups of mostly black-clad youths.

The police department reported 13 arrests in the early stages of a street march led by labour unions.

In view of previous clashes with demonstrators, Paris police banned 130 perceived would-be troublemakers before Tuesday's rally even began.

Tuesday's march comes at a time when police are stretched to ensure security during the month-long Euro 2016 football tournament.

France has remained on maximum alert since the Paris attacks that killed 130 people in November last year.

The CGT labour union, one of the major confederations of trade unions in France, said the march would be the biggest show of strength since protests over the planned labour reform began in early March.

"This is not the end," CGT leader Philippe Martinez said. "The struggle is far from over."