Following the deadly mass shooting in Orlando, presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump again proposed a ban on Muslim immigrants, most of whom he said "have the same thought process as the savage killer," and advised his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton to stop being "politically correct" in her immigration policy.

"That is the choice I put before the American people: a mainstream immigration policy designed to benefit America, or Hillary Clinton's radical immigration policy designed to benefit politically-correct special interests," Trump said.

"She.. repeatedly refused to even say the words ‘radical Islam.'"

He said Clinton's policies towards immigration and guns would only benefit terrorists.

"Her plan is to disarm law-abiding Americans, abolishing the 2nd amendment, and leaving only the bad guys and terrorists with guns. She wants to take away Americans' guns, then admit the very people who want to slaughter us," the real estate mogul said.

"We cannot continue to allow thousands upon thousands of people to pour into our country, many of whom have the same thought process as this savage killer."

The attacker, who killed 49 and injured 53 in a gay bar with a licensed rifle, was identified as US citizen Omar Mateen.