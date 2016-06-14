Minors make up an increasing percentage of refugees and migrants, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a latest report entitled "Danger Every Step of the Way."

Children fleeing war and poverty face the risk of beatings, rape, and forced labor in conjunction with the possibility of drowning in the Mediterranean, on their journey to Europe, it said on Tuesday.

According to the report, 9 out of 10 refugee children arriving in Europe this year through Italy are unaccompanied, spurring the organisation to call attention to the plight of minors and the risks of exploitation and death they face.

There was "strong evidence that criminal human trafficking networks were targeting the most vulnerable, in particular women and children," UNICEF said.

"Italian social workers claim that both boys and girls are sexually assaulted and forced into prostitution while in Libya, and that some of the girls were pregnant when they arrived in Italy, having been raped," it said.

UNICEF said many children had fallen between the cracks of overburdened asylum systems and that they should be prioritized.

"All too often children are held behind bars - in detention facilities or in police custody - because of a lack of space in child protection centers and limited capacity for identifying alternative solutions," it said.

On arrival to Europe, migrants and refugees often take shelter in sports halls, former military barracks or other temporary shelters, frequently without access to psychological support and schooling, it said.

There have been 45 arson attacks on refugee shelters in Germany during the first half of this year, highlighting the xenophobic attacks and stigmatization migrants face.