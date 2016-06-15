Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Many take it for granted that the manner in which it is grown, processed, and prepared for consumption affects the final product and determines its impact on health.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer agency of the World Health Organization, has said there is no evidence that drinking coffee at "normal serving temperatures" causes cancer.

It has, therefore, downgraded its previous warning that labeled coffee as carcinogenic. But it said all "very hot" drinks are likely carcinogenic.

The US National Coffee Association applauded the change in IARC's classification as "great news for coffee drinkers".

After reviewing over 1,000 studies the agency said that drinking "very hot" beverages was "probably carcinogenic to humans." At temperatures of 65 degrees celsius or higher there was an increased risk of cancer of the oesophagus, it found.

"Studies in places such as China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and South America, where tea or mate is traditionally drunk very hot (at about 70 C) found that the risk of oesophageal cancer increased with the temperature at which the beverage was drunk," said the IARC.

And in lab studies, extremely hot water at 65-70 C increased oesophageal tumours in mice and rats, said the agency.