Iceland gained a memorable 1-1 draw against Group F favourites Portugual in their European championship debut on Tuesday.

A superb finish by Nani gave Portugal the lead before Iceland's midfielder Birkir Bjarnason levelled for the Scandinavians in Saint-Etienne.

Although Portugal dominated for long spells, the result was no more than Iceland deserved.

Iceland produced a typically industrious performance in their maiden appearance at a major tournament with winger Bjarnason cancelling out Nani's first-half opener.

A string of good saves by goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, coupled with captain Cristiano Ronaldo's wasteful finishing, was a significant factor for the Nordic nation who fulfilled their pre-match promise to show no nerves.

They went close in the third minute when keeper Rui Patricio denied Gylfi Sigurdsson with a double stop, smothering the rebound after parrying the midfielder's first effort.

Portugal eventually got into their stride but the final pass kept going astray in the opening 20 minutes, with Iceland's back four able to close down Ronaldo and Nani.

The pattern changed after Nani drew a superb reflex save from Halldorsson who kept out his close-range header after Ronaldo delivered a perfect cross from the left.

Iceland saw little of the ball from there on as Ronaldo sent a looping header over the bar and then scuffed his shot straight at Halldorsson after a defence-splitting pass by Pepe.

Portugal, who had 67 percent possession in the first half, made their dominance count after a sweeping one-two between Vieirinha and Andre Gomes on the right handed Nani a simple task to steer the ball home from seven metres.

Roared on by their fans, Iceland equalised out of the blue in the 50th minute as Bjarnason swept in a teasing Johann Gudmundsson centre that caught out Vieirinha.

'Iceland Took Full Advantage'

"We should have scored more goals but we didn't and pragmatic Iceland took full advantage," Portugal coach Fernando Santos told a news conference.

"It was by no means a brilliant performance by us. We have to move better between the lines and keep our focus in defence.

"Considering today's results, our next game against Austria could have a huge impact. I always said this was a complex group and I still think anything can happen," added Santos.

Hungary beat 10-man Austria

Two of the noisiest sets of supporters at Euro 2016 witnessed the first surprise result of the finals when Austria lost 2-0 to old rivals Hungary in the opening match of Group F.