Thirty four refugees, including 20 children, were found dead in the Niger desert last week after they were abandoned by smugglers, authorities have confirmed on Wednesday.

The refugees were trying to reach Algeria.

According to the BBC, Nigerien Interior Minister Bazoum Mohammed said that the refugees appeared to have died of thirst.

"Thirty-four people, including five men, nine women and 20 children died trying to cross the desert," he said.

A security official said that all the bodies were found near the town of Assamaka, about 760 km north-east of the capital Niamey.

"[The migrants] were abandoned by people smugglers," Niger's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Mohammed said two of the victims were Nigerian but the nationalities of the other refugees are still not known.

Algeria is a main destination for refugees where in recent years thousands of people arrived from Mali and Niger.