In a controversial tweet, Republican presumptive candidate Donald Trump said he will push for tighter gun control to prevent terrorism after 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who was previously investigated and cleared by the FBI, killed 49 people in a gun attack in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The real estate mogul said he will be meeting with the National Rifle Association (NRA) "about not allowing people on the terrorist watch list, or the no fly list, to buy guns."

In a separate speech on Monday, Trump also said he intends to "discuss how to ensure Americans have the means to protect themselves in this age of terror."

The NRA, which is considered as one of the most powerful lobbies in the US, endorsed Trump for president in May.

Gun rights have been one of the pillars of Trump's presidential campaign, as well as one of the main conflicts with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump's latest statement suggests he has relatively backed down from his rigid stance against tighter controls on guns, but only for those who are on the terrorist watch list.

He previously claimed that guns are essential for the safety of American citizens, defying Democrat attempts to pass stricter gun control laws.

In a CNN interview on Monday, Trump said that Sunday's attack could have been prevented if people in the club had guns "with the bullets flying in the opposite direction right at him... right at his head."

However, when he was informed that Mateen was in legal possession of his firearm, Trump said: "Well, in this case, he was actually licensed, and — which is a sort of an amazing thing. He went out, he got licensed, he was fully licensed. So, he had the right to have a gun."

"So, for all of those people that want to have people got out and get licensed, here's an example of somebody that went out — you know, went out and got licensed, and he was able to get a gun."