French riot police used tear gas after English and Russian football fans clashed again in Lille on Wednesday.

Police said 36 people were arrested on various charges following clashes between the rival fans after Slovakia beat Russia in Lille.

After Russian and English fans had clashed when their teams met in Marseille on last Saturday, there had been fears of violence in the northern city of Lille between the supporters of two teams.

Both the teams are in group B of the Euro 2016 tournament.

Few Russian fans were seen on the streets of Lille after their crushing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia. Incidents were caused by English fans chanting outside bars and pubs in groups of up to 200 people, who were closely watched by the police.

After a game of cat-and-mouse between England supporters and police, where English fans would move on, gather elsewhere and sing defiantly at police but fans eventually left in anticipation of the game against Wales in Lens at 3 pm on Thursday.

Authorities said 50 people were hurt during Wednesday and 16 people were treated in Lille hospitals.

UEFA - the Union of European Football Associations - has already issued warnings to both Russia and England following violence in Marseille before and after England's 1-1 draw with Russia.

It warned Russia that the country's team will be disqualified from the tournament if there is a repeat of such disorder.

UEFA also warned England that a repeated offence of English fans' exhibiting violent behaviour could see the team expelled from the competition.