DAESH has been carrying out a genocide of Yazidis in Iraq and Syria since August 2014, a United Nations commission has said in a report.

The 40-page report, which was released on Thursday, is based on interviews with dozens of survivors.

It said that the DAESH has been systematically capturing Yazidis in Iraq and Syria since August 2014, seeking to "erase their identity" in a campaign that met the definition of the crime as defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

"The genocide of the Yazidis is ongoing," the report declared.

Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking non-Muslim community, belong to a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. For centuries most of them have lived in Syria and northern Iraq, where they are concentrated around the town of Sinjar near Mosul.

Sinjar was overrun by DAESH, which captured Iraq's second most populated city Mosul during its sweeping summer campaign in northern Iraq in 2014.

DAESH, seeing Yazidis as heretics, systematically killed, captured or enslaved thousands of Yazidis when it overran Sinjar in August 2014.

Several mass graves have been uncovered after Peshmerga forces recaptured the town from DAESH in mid-November 2015.

Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the commission of inquiry, told a news briefing: "The crime of genocide must trigger much more assertive action at the political level, including at the Security Council."