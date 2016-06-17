Russian warplanes struck at US-backed forces battling DAESH terrorists in eastern Syria on Thursday, a senior US defence official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, criticized the Russian air strikes near Al Tanf border crossing with Iraq.

He said no Russian or Syrian ground forces were in the area at the time.

"Russia's latest actions raise serious concern about Russian intentions," the official said.

"We will seek an explanation from Russia on why it took this action and assurances this will not happen again."

British-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said warplanes had struck a meeting of New Syria Army (NSA) near the Al Tanf killing two fighters and wounding four others. The NSA is US-backed opposition forces consists of fighters mostly from the provinces of Homs and Deir Ezzor, who were trained by the forces of the international coalition in Jordan camps and they were provided with advanced military equipment.