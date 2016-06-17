Italy and holders Spain have proceeded to the last 16 of the Euro 2016 football tournament that is being held in France.

In the first match to be played on Friday, a late goal by Italy's Eder against Sweden sent the Group E favourites through to the knockout stage.

The result leaves Sweden tied on points with the Republic of Ireland, who play their second match against Belgium on Saturday.

An Irish victory would put them in the driving seat for qualification into the last 16, but a draw or a win for Belgium will give the Swedes more of a chance to snatch second spot in the group in their final game.

Spain, meanwhile, celebrated a comfortable 3-0 victory over Group D rivals Turkey, sending the Turks crashing out of the tournament in the group stages.

Two goals by Alvaro Morata and one by Andres Iniesta made Spain the first team to score more than two goals in one game so far in the tournament.

With still one game to play, Spain tops their group with six points, having won both their opening games. Turkey, still reeling from their 1-0 defeat against Croatia, remain at the bottom of the table on zero points.

The Turks' next game will be against Czech Republic. The Czechs will be eager to take all three points from their final game having failed to overcome Croatia on Friday. After a 2-2 draw, the Croats, on four points, have a comfortable three-point advantage over the Czechs, who have only gained one point from two matches.

But the Croats will have a tough final game against Spain, and with the Czechs breathing down their necks, will have to work hard to secure a place in the next round.

