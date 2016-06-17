WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN says aid convoy reaches Al Waer in Syria
Food and medical supplies finally arrive in the Homs province in Syria where people have died due to lack of humanitarian aid.
UN says aid convoy reaches Al Waer in Syria
UN aid convoy carrying food, medicines and other supplies arrives in Homs, Syria. / AA
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2016

A large aid convoy carrying food, medicines and several other emergency supplies has reached Al Waer area of Homs province in Syria, a UN humanitarian agency said on Friday.

The first batch of aid supplies is expected to help 37,500 people in the besieged area.

"The convoy to Al Waer was completed late last night and the team has returned safely to their base," UN humanitarian agency OCHA spokesman, Jens Laerke, said.

Around 75,000 people are expected to be assisted through a second convoy planned to arrive within the next few days, the agency said.

Recommended

Laerke said another convoy by the UN will proceed to Kafr Batna area near Damascus. Problems with delivering the aid have been due to "last minute logistical complications," he added.

Earlier this month, the Syrian regime gave permission to international humanitarian agencies to carry food and medical supplies to besieged areas.

The UN World Food Programme came up with a plan to provide aid to the remaining eight restricted areas through air drop mechanisms, following approval from the regime.

A separate convoy to Afrin area in northern Aleppo had also gone ahead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible