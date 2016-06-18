An Egyptian court sentenced deposed President Mohammed Morsi to life imprisonment on Saturday. In the same trial, six of Morsi's co-defendants were given death penalties.

The court acquitted Morsi of charges of having supplied Qatar with classified documents but sentenced him to life for leading an unlawful organisation, his lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud told AFP.

The former president was also convicted of having "stolen secret documents concerning state security" and handed another 15-year jail term, the lawyer added.

On Saturday, the court confirmed death sentences against six defendants, including three journalists tried in absentia, who allegedly helped leak secret documents to Qatar.

The journalists have been identified as Ibrahim Mohamed Hilal and Jordanian citizen Alaa Omar Mohamed Sablan, both of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera channel.

The third has been identified as Asmaa Mohamed al-Khatib, a female reporter with pro-Muslim Brotherhood news outlet Rassd.

Death penalty and other sentences

In April 2015, the former president was sentenced to a 20-year jail term after being convicted of ordering the unlawful detention and torture of opposition protesters during clashes with Brotherhood supporters in Cairo in December 2012.