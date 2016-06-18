Boko Haram militants have murdered 24 people, most of whom were women, at a funeral in northern Nigeria on Thursday.

The militants, who were on motorcycles, tore through Kuda village in Nigeria's Adamawa state, burning down houses and shooting indiscriminately, witnesses said.

According to resident Moses Kwagh, some women were still missing after the rampage on Thursday, and people had waited until three hours after the attack and had then counted 18 women's bodies. Many more were injured.

The militants swept down on Kuda from their nearby stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, a massive colonial-era game reserve. This marks the second time this year the village has come under attack by Boko Haram.

Assisted by its neighbors, Nigeria has recaptured most of the territory seized by Boko Haram, but the group continues to engage in guerilla warfare.