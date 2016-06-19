Three astronauts landed back on Earth on Saturday after completing a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

Tim Peake, the first British astronaut on the ISS, Russia's Yury Malenchenko and American Tim Kopra parachuted down to the Kazakh steppe in their Soyuz capsule at 0915 GMT after spending 186 days in orbit.

Peake, Malenchenko and Kopra had blasted off into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in December.

Video footage from the landing site, southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan, showed medics attending to the men, who appeared to be in good condition.

Immediately after landing, Peake was examined by flight surgeons. He told reporters that he was enjoying "the smells of Earth" and fresh air, a stark contrast to the artificial atmosphere and high temperature inside the capsule.

"It was incredible. The best ride I've ever been on," Peake said. "It has just been fantastic, from start to finish."

Their descent lasted approximately 7 hours. At around 0215 GMT, they bid farewell to NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin, who remain aboard the ISS. Their Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft then undocked from the ISS.