Solar Impulse 2 left John F Kennedy International airport on Monday to start a 90-hour long journey over the Atlantic Ocean using only solar energy.

It is the 15th leg of the plane's journey around the world.

Swiss aviators Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg have been taking turns to fly the plane. They started the journey from the United Arab Emirates in March 2015.

Solar Impulse 2 is most likely to land in Spain or France on Thursday after remaining in the air for around 90 hours.