At least 23 people died in two separate attacks in Afghanistan Monday morning, including 14 Nepalese security contractors who were in a minibus targeted by a suicide bomber in Kabul, the capital.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi confirmed the attack as well as the casualties on Twitter.

Bus passengers and several people who were close to a market were also wounded in the attack.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault on social media through a spokesperson.

An almost simultaneous attack in Chel Siton, Kabul targeted an MP, killing one person and injuring five others, including the politician.

A local news agency quoting a security official said a magnetic bomb was planted in the vehicle of MP Ataullah Faizani.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.