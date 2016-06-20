WORLD
3 MIN READ
Separate bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Afghanistan
Suicide blast targeting minibus in Kabul leaves 14 Nepalese security guards dead; another attack in Badakhshan province claims at least eight lives.
Separate bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Afghanistan
Afghan children look at the damaged minibus hit by a suicide attacker near the bomb site in Kabul, Afghanistan. June 20, 2016. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2016

At least 23 people died in two separate attacks in Afghanistan Monday morning, including 14 Nepalese security contractors who were in a minibus targeted by a suicide bomber in Kabul, the capital.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi confirmed the attack as well as the casualties on Twitter.

Bus passengers and several people who were close to a market were also wounded in the attack.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault on social media through a spokesperson.

An almost simultaneous attack in Chel Siton, Kabul targeted an MP, killing one person and injuring five others, including the politician.

A local news agency quoting a security official said a magnetic bomb was planted in the vehicle of MP Ataullah Faizani. 

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

Another lawmaker, Sher Wali Wardak, was killed in a bomb blast near his house in Kabul on June 5. He was the brother of former education minister Ghulam Farooq Wardak. Three others also died in the explosion.

Targeting a crowded market

Hours later, an attack on a market in the northeastern province of Badakhshan killed at least eight people and wounded 18, with the death toll set to rise. The bomb had been planted in a motorbike. Some social media users said the number of wounded was higher.

The provincial government spokesman Naveed Frotan said the casualties could rise.

The string of attacks is the latest in a recent surge of violence which highlights the challenges faced by the Afghan government. The escalation comes ten days after Washington announced an expansion of the US military's authority to conduct air stries against the Taliban.

Militants intensified attacks for the annual spring offensive. After former leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a drone strike in May, the militants named Haibatullah Akhundzada as their new leader.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake