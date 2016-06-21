An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander has warned Bahrain that stripping a top Shia cleric of his citizenship could result in armed resistance across the country.

Dozens of supporters of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia Muslim majority, gathered at his home on Tuesday to protest the revocation of his citizenship, with some men wearing white shrouds signalling their readiness to die

The warning came from General Qassem Suleimani, head of the elite Revolutionary Guards' overseas operations arm, the Quds Force, after Washington also strongly criticised the move by its Gulf Arab ally.

"The Al Khalifa [rulers of Bahrain] surely know their aggression against Ayatollah Isa Qassim is a red line..... that will leave no option for the people but to resort to armed resistance," said Suleimani late on Monday.

"Al Khalifa will definitely pay the price for that, and their bloodthirsty regime will be toppled," the commander added.

Bahrain stripped Qassim's citizenship on Mondayamid continuing crackdowns against members of the Shia sect. A court decided last week to ban the main political opposition group al Wefaq.

Bahrain has defended its actions against Shia Muslim figures in the kingdom in the context of national security.

The Bahraini interior ministry alluded to several accusations in its statement announcing the decision against Qassim. Sheikh Qassim abused his position to "serve foreign interests and promote... sectarianism and violence," it said.

​Investigating funds

Last week Bahraini media reported that authorities initiated an investigation into bank accounts under Qassim's name.

The investigation was to determine where the funds were coming from and how they were being spent.

Qassim had served as a member of the Parliament in the 1970s.

If expelled, he will not get benefits tied with citizenship, such as access to free health care and pension, like many others who are in the same position. Once their passports are revoked, they could be considered as stateless.