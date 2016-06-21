At least 34 pro-Libyan unity government forces were killed and 100 more injured in clashes with DAESH in the coastal city of Sirte on Tuesday. "Dozens" of DAESH militants have been killed within 24 hours, said the pro-government fighters.

The clashes took place as the forces aligned with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) prepared for a final assault on the DAESH stronghold.

It was one of the bloodiest days since forces loyal to the UN-backed GNA launched an offensive in May to retake the city from DAESH.

A statement by the GNA said Tuesday's fighting took place in several parts of Sirte, where DAESH is confined to pockets of the coastal city.

The GNA earlier announced their "intelligence network is in full swing in preparation for the decisive battle" against DAESH in the city, after repelling multiple counter-attacks.

DAESH had seized Sirte, the hometown of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in June 2015.

